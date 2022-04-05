REET 2022 Syllabus Out: Students Call it Vague, Ask RBSE to Issue Detailed Topic-wise List

The syllabus for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, is out. Candidates, though, aren’t very happy with this syllabus and complain that it lacks details of chapters and is vague in nature.

Raising the concerns of the candidates, Upen Yadav, the president of the Rajasthan Unemployed Unified Federation, has sent a memorandum to state education minister BD Kalla.

In the memorandum, candidates have sought rectification of the syllabus and have asked the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the REET, to prepare a detailed syllabus.

As per the candidates, the current syllabus only mentions the subjects and the marks allotted to each of them. They claimed that the syllabus needs to be expanded and broken topic-wise.

Advertisement

In addition to the syllabus, the memorandum also wants the Board to look into all pending recruitments of the first and second-grade teachers.

REET is a state-wide examination that is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. This year, the board has set the date for the competitive examination as July 23 and July 24. The REET examination will be for a duration of two and a half hours and will contain a total of 150 questions. Each question is allotted two marks, taking the maximum marks in the examination to 300.

The question paper will also have negative marking where one-third of marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam will result in the recruitment of third-grade teachers. As per the official data, this year, the board is conducting the examination for 46,500 posts.

Just last month Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the certificates of those who qualify for the REET will be valid for a lifetime. The decision was taken at a Rajasthan cabinet meeting held at his residence. This means, that after clearing the exam once candidates can seek employment in the relevant field at any time.

Gehlot also said that the cabinet has decided to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 to determine the procedure and methodology for direct recruitment of primary and upper primary teacher posts.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.