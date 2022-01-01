REET 2022 to be Conducted on May 14-15, Announces Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, December 30, announced the dates for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, (REET) 2022. Gehlot in a tweet confirmed that the exams will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) on May 14 and 15, 2022, for the recruitment of over 20,000government teachers.

While the detailed notification of REET 2022 is still awaited, the exam is likely to be conducted for both level 1 and 2, giving the candidates a chance to opt for the exam as per the classes they wish to teach. The chief minister also directed officials to resolve issues faced by para-teachers, para-Madrassa teachers and Panchayat assistants according to the recommendation of the Supreme Court. The contractual para teachers in the state have been agitating for the demand of their regularization as full-time teachers.

Read|GST Council Decides to Defer Hike on Textiles from 5% to 12%, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Advertisement

This year, REET as conducted in September after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 16 lakhs candidates appeared for the exam for recruitment exams across all districts in the state. The first rank in REET 2021 Level 1 was secured jointly by Ajay Vaishnav Vairagi from Ajmer and Govind Soni from Udaipur. For Level 2, Kirti Singh, Nimbaram and Surbhi Parek topped the list.

The Rajasthan government is expected to release a notification to recruit 31,000 teachers based on the merit list obtained in REET 2021. However, the candidates have been demanding the recruitment of 50,000 teachers instead of the proposed number.

As per the official notice, 10 per cent marks of the academic index is yet to be added to candidates score in REET 2021. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of a 90:10 formula where 90 per cent weightage will be given to REET score and 10 weightage will be given to academic scores of the candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.