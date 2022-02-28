REET Level 1 Cut off List Released at reetbser21.com

The Rajasthan Education Department has released the cut off list of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) level 1. Candidates can download the list by visiting the official websites — reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This time the list of candidates has been released twice the total posts. This means a total of 31,000 candidates have been selected for 15500 posts.

The REET Level 1 cut off list was released on Sunday night, for which the office remained open. As per reports, candidates are likely to be appointed to the posts of teacher by March-end. The exam was conducted on September 26 across the state. About 25 lakh people had participated in the recruitment exam. A total of 3,993 examination centres were set up across 33 districts of the state. As many as 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled for the examination conducted in two levels.

“In order to fulfill the posts of teacher level 1 general and special education, the list of two times the category wise candidates of 15500 posts advertised by the department, while completing the recruitment of these posts (2021-22), has been issued today whose document verification will be done in their home district," tweeted the education department.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced the REET level 2 exam will be cancelled after ongoing protest from the opposition party in the state - BJP. Further, REET 2022 will be conducted in July. He also announced to increase the vacancies from 32000 to 62000 adding that now teacher recruitment will be done through two exams. Those who qualify REET will have to appear for another exam.

The older system of having two sets of exams will be reinstated. REET will be treated as an eligibility exam and a tier 2 exam will be held for those who qualify for the exam. An expert committee has been formed who will decide on revised guidelines. It will be ensured that the exam process is fair, transparent, and cheating-free, the minister had said earlier.

