REET Level 2 Exam Cancelled, Now Two Exams for Teacher Recruitment

>REET 2021: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to cancel the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) level 2 exam after ongoing protest from the opposition party in the state - BJP. He has announced to increase the vacancies from 32000 to 62000. Announcing a major change in the teacher recruitment exam, Gehlot said that now teacher recruitment will be done through two exams. Those who qualify REET will have to appear for another exam.

The older system of having two sets of exams will be reinstated, said the minister. REET will be treated as an eligibility exam and a tier-2 exam will be held for those who qualify for the exam. Details in this regard are not yet out and an expert committee will decide on revised guidelines. It will be ensured that the exam process is fair, transparent, and cheating-free said Rajasthan CM.

Advertisement

The government has created a committee to investigate the matter. The committee will submit its final report by March 15. The chief minister said that after investigation, all those involved in the paper leak will be held accountable and students will be given justice. He also said that there is a deeper question to be asked, “why do students feel the need to opt for unfair means and go to the extent of leaking an exam." He said all aspects will be investigated.

Advertisement

About 25 lakh people had participated in the recruitment exam. The REET exam was conducted on 26 September 2021. For this, a total of 3,993 examination centres were set up in all the 33 districts of the state. 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled for this examination conducted in two levels. About 25 lakh candidates had participated in the REET Level-1 and Level-2 and both the level examinations

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.