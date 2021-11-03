REET Results 2021 Withheld for BEd, DElEd Candidates, Investigations on for Cheating Scandal

The result of Rajasthan’s biggest recruitment exam, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021 was released on November 2 by the Chairman of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), DP Jarauli. The result of level-1 and level-2 REET 2021 paper was released, however, the result of level-1 for the BEd and DLEd has been withheld.

In a press conference, Jarauli informed that following the order of the court, RBSE has withheld the result of BEd and DLEd candidates, who appeared in the REET level-1 examination. He revealed that the result of both the categories will not be declared till the court’s verdict.

A Live Hindustan report stated that apart from the BEd and DLEd candidates, the result of aspirants who were found using unfair means have also been withheld. The chairman of the RBSE said that the investigation is underway, and the board will take action against the guilty.

In the REET level 1 exam, Ajay Vaishnav Vairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur have grabbed the first position in the exam. Both have secured 148 marks out of 150. In REET level-2, three candidates topped the list. Kirat Singh, Surbhi Pareek, and Nimbaram secured the first rank in the level 2 examination. All three candidates scored 146 marks out of 150.

The rank 3 has been secured by Mo Shahid, Mangal Chand Sharma, Shruti Bhardwaj, Sanwarlal Dangi, Rahul Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Meena, Rakesh Abasara, Vinod Kumar Prajapat, Banwari Lal, Sawai Ram, and Ravi Kumar all of whom have received 145 marks.

In the REET level 2 exam, Kirat Singh, Surbhi Pareek, Nimba Ram have grabbed the top spot with 146 marks, Aamir Khilji, Monica Jatt, Dinesh Sen, Sanjay Khan, Varsha Laduram Choudhary, and Sumit Kumar secured the second spot with 145 marks. The rank 3 has been secured by Vikas Yadav, Mangi Lal Sharma, Parul Chaudhary, Chitresh Kant Bhatt, Ravi Kant Bairwa, Anand Singh, Lalit Kumar, Deepak Chaudhary, Megha Choudhary, Khushboo Sharma, Krishna Choudhary, and Dharam Raj Chauhan with 144 marks.

The REET 2021 was conducted by RBSE on September 26. A total of 3,993 examination centers were set up across the 33 districts of the state. Around 16.51 lakh candidates registered for this teacher recruitment examination.

