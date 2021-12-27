Registrations For PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha To Begin From Dec 28

The registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha for students of Classes 9 to 12 will start from tomorrow, December 28. The annual event was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he interacts with students from across the nation before their annual exams. He also addresses students’ queries on exam stress and related issues. This year, parents can also participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha along with the students.

However, the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha has not been announced yet. Students and teachers, who wish to participate, can register themselves through www.mygov.in from tomorrow.

Advertisement

In his last Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, on December 26, PM Modi talked about Pariksha Pe Charcha and the preparations to deal with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi said, “I discuss similar topics with students before their exams. This year, I am also planning to do the same."

According to PM Modi’s announcement, the registration will remain open from December 28 to January 20, 2022.

PM Modi, in his address, stated that he wants to make reading more popular. Therefore, students, teachers and parents participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 can also share information about the books they read this year. With this, other students will be able to prepare a list of their new books to read in 2022.

The pre-board examinations are currently taking place across the nation. Along with this, the dates of general examinations of schools and colleges as well as many important national and state-level competitive examinations are approaching.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.