Registrations Open for Cloud Security Hackathon, Winners to Land Internship, Cash Prizes

CloudThat has launched ‘The Security Hackathon’ to create a platform for students to showcase their talent in solving prevalent cloud security challenges. The hackathon is open to everyone. Those with an interest in cloud security can apply. It will open its registration on November 9 and conclude on November 23.

“Participants do not need to know how to code, or any IT background. If they are willing to learn and explore then they are the right fit for this hackathon," the official press release stated. The hackathon will last for five weeks and is divided into three stages: stage 1 - registration, stage 2 - assessment/idea submission; stage 3 – presentation of the proposed solution and evaluation.

In addition to providing internship opportunities with CloudThat, exciting cash prizes, branded goodies, Microsoft certification exam vouchers and $100 Azure Platform Credit will also be shared with the winners. The security hackathon is going to be purely in virtual mode. Participation can be done in groups as well as individually.

As several organizations around the world are confronted with multiple threats and attacks. Most common threats faced by organizations include browser attacks, password attacks, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, malware attacks, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, cloud infrastructure attacks, data theft, less transparency on cloud data, and insider threats. Applicants of this hackathon are required to propose a solution using Microsoft Azure security services, which should address a minimum of two threats mentioned above, said the company.

“Cloud security, specifically cybersecurity, is a critical concern growing worldwide and it is our shared responsibility to increase cyber awareness in order to make the online world a safer place. By evaluating and upskilling the prospective talent pool in the tech sector, CloudThat hopes to empower candidates to be prepared for the future," it stated.

