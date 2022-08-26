Reliance Foundation, Vital Voices Launches WomenLead India Fellowship to Nurture Women Leaders in the Social Sector

Reliance Foundation and Vital Voices Global Partnership has launched the WomenLead India Fellowship that aims to be that system of support for women leaders in India who are taking on the world’s greatest challenges. Launching today, WomenLead India is a 10-month long fellowship programme. Interested candidates can apply by October 3. Those interested in learning more about how to become a part of this transformative new programme are encouraged to visit: vitalvoices.org/program/womenleadindiafellowship/.

The fellowship aims to strengthen the leadership capacity of female catalysts of social change in any of the following sectors:

Advertisement

Rural transformation: Developing holistic, sustainable solutions to address the main development concerns of rural communities, such as economic empowerment, nutrition security, water security, ecology, governance capacity of local organisations, and women’s empowerment.

Education: Addressing inequalities in access to Early Childhood Care and Education, primary, secondary, and higher education across income, gender, social group and geography; improving quality of educational services imparted across all levels; and developing or strengthening educational institutions.

Sports for development: Building character and leadership skills among the youth in India by using sports as a medium to encourage lifelong learning and by also expanding access to sports in rural and marginalised communities.

Arts, culture and heritage: Preserving and promoting India’s art, culture, and heritage, advancing the knowledge of Indian arts, culture, and heritage domestically and globally, sustaining and making art and culture relevant to the younger generation.

Innovative and collaborative women leaders, who have a minimum of three years of work experience in enacting social change in their communities in one or more of the sectors outlined above, women who are driven by a clear sense of mission and who are committed to advancing the status of women and girls and women who are committed to transparency and good governance.

The fellowship will provide tailored leadership capacity building and skills development to 50 women leaders who will be selected to participate in the inaugural cohort. Selected fellows will also benefit from mentoring support and peer-to-peer engagement.

Advertisement

“We believe in the collective and creative power of women to empower not just themselves, but also their families and communities. When women lean on women and rise together, they build a network and system of leadership that can help transform the world around them. It is our mission to drive and support this leadership amongst women. The WomenLead India Fellowship powered by Reliance Foundation and Vital Voices is an important step in nurturing inspirational women leaders who will be at the forefront of driving social change in India," said Nita M Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

“Every problem solver needs a support network and we aim to be that for these women leaders by making a long-term investment in both the woman and the important work that she is doing to advance and empower the people of India and beyond," said Alyse Nelson, Co-Founder, President, & CEO, Vital Voices. “We are thrilled to partner with Reliance Foundation to make this investment in India’s next generation of women leaders," she added.

Advertisement

The WomenLead India fellows will be mentored based on their prior experience one of the following tracks — economic empowerment and entrepreneurs, social Sector Leaders, and changemakers. The 10-month fully funded programme serves as just the start of a relationship between the fellows and the vast network of women leaders and global influencers who make up the Vital Voices and Reliance Foundation networks.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here