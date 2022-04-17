Reschedule NEET 2022, Demand Medical Aspirants Claim No Time for Preparation

The National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be conducted on July 17 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, most students are have been disappointed with the exam date. According to the students, they need more time to prepare. With the CBSE class 12 board exams starting on April 26 and continuing till June 15, the students say they have been left with very little gap to prepare for the medical entrance exam as well as for the boards.

A large section of students are now demanding postponement. They want adequate time to prepare for the medical entrance which held once every year unlike the JEE Mains. Some students have taken to social media to demand change in NEET 2022 dates with the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022.

“JEE advanced postponed to 28 august. The Govt should once consider the demands of the NEET aspirants & extend the date by 1 month. So that they can prepare and give the exam without stress," wrote one Twitter user.

“Please answer our pleads @DG_NTA. Enough of the mental trauma we had been through already from the past two years. Postpone NEET by 1 month. That is the only thing we want," wrote another.

Apart from the freshers who want more time to prepare, the droppers of last year too have demanded the same thing. They have highlighted that the counselling process for NEET 2021 was postponed which left them with very little to prepare.

The registration process for NEET 2022 is underway and the last date to apply is May 6. This year, the duration of the exam has been increased by 20 minutes. This means, students will get 3 hours 20 minutes or 200 minutes to solve 180 questions. The age limit criteria has also been eliminated. Till last year, the upper age limit was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. It has now been removed.

