Resident Doctors Call for Black Ribbon Protest Against Haryana MBBS Bond Policy, Call it 'Barbaric'

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has announced a nationwide black ribbon protest on November 7 against bond policy in medical colleges. MBBS aspirants in Haryana have been asked to sign a bond policy demanding Rs 10 lakh for per year of the course along with admission fees. The resident doctors are holding a protest today against the fee hike in Haryana government medical colleges.

Several resident doctors had been protesting earlier in Haryana against policy, however, they alleged the police force fired water cannons and forcefully dragged and manhandled the protesting doctors. The FORDA called the incident “barbaric and highly condemnable".

Advertisement

In a letter to the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the association said, “An unwarranted fee hike in the form of a despicable bond policy followed by police action on innocent doctors who have given their best in all circumstances including the COVID pandemic, shows the apathy and weak memory the government has."

“As a show of solidarity and unity amongst our fellow colleagues and as a symbol of our denunciation for what has happened, we call for a nationwide observance of a black ribbon protest on the 7th of November, 2022," FORDA wrote.

In another press release, the FORDA has requested the Haryana government to “revert back the bond and to tender an unconditional apology from police for violence against the doctors."

Advertisement

The Resident Doctors Association Uttar Pradesh too will be taking in the black ribbon protest. “To show #Solidarity and #Unity with our fellow colleagues, RDA UP will be observing BLACK RIBBON PROTEST on 7th Nov. We Resident Doctors again Appeal @cmohry to kindly intervene & order to revert back the #bond," tweeted the association. (sic) It also stated its demand for a ‘Bond Free Bharat’ and “any further misadventures with the medical fraternity will not be tolerated.

Read all the Latest Education News here