Resident Doctors Want 'Bond Free Bharat' as Medical Colleges Impose Bonds Worth Lakhs

MBBS students at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak had earlier held a protest against the Haryana’s government’s policy that mandated the students to pay Rs 10 lakh bond fee during admission. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has now demanded a “Bond Free Bharat". “We stand with the students of Haryana. This bond policy has to go back! We have done it before, we can sure as well do it now. #Bond_Free_Bharat," tweeted the association.

Earlier, the Khattar-led Haryana government said only those candidates who deposit the bond fee according to the policy introduced in November 2020 will be considered for admission to MBBS course across government medical colleges in the state from the upcoming academic session. The NEET 2022 counselling process is currently going on across the country.

Several students have been protesting against the bond policy that demanded a total of Rs 40 lakh bond money for the four-year medical courses with Rs 10 lakh per year. “Just what your average resident doctor has to go through to protest against the rudimentary bond policy. Those torch lights are meant to implore the government to wake up!! #Bond_Free_Bharat #shameonharyanagovt," tweeted one user.

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has now decided to eliminate the Rs 10 lakh bond amount at the time of admission for MBBS students in government colleges. “The chief minister, while giving a big relief to the students, decided that no student will have to pay the bond amount which comes to around Rs 10 lakh at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state," an official statement said.

The students instead will have to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the college and the bank concerned, it said. “If the MBBS/MD pass outs wish to join the state government and serve for seven years, the government will finance the bond amount. But candidates who do not want to join government services in Haryana will have to pay the amount themselves," the statement added.

The bachelor’s degrees of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities, it said. The government said it has taken such a measure to encourage students to serve in government hospitals after their studies. The CM also said the government has increased MBBS seats and will continue to do so in order to meet shortage of doctors.

