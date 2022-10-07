Retired Teacher Lost Rs 2.46 Lakh After Falling for Fake Message Over Power Disruption

A retired teacher lost Rs 2.46 lakh after responding to a bogus online message on power tariff, said cybercrime police.

According to the police, the retired teacher asked her brother to send money to the Electricity Department online in order to pay the power tariff. He was reportedly given a receipt for it. Within a few days, the teacher received a message warning her that the electricity bills were past due. The subsequent message instructed her to download an application to her mobile phone so she could complete out the necessary paperwork to refund the charges. Otherwise, the message stated that the electrical connection will be automatically cut.

Apparently, the woman filled out the application and deposited Rs 10 to the specified account in accordance with the message’s instructions out of fear of a power supply disruption. Additionally, she got an OTP, which she returned online. She soon received a notification that Rs 2.46 lakh had been deducted from her bank account. Following this, the retired teacher lodged a police complaint to the cybercrime police, who are looking into the matter.

(With inputs from reporter Mahesh)

