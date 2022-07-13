Rise in Covid-19 Cases, Manipur Schools Closed Until July 24

The Manipur government on Tuesday, has announced the closure of all schools due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. The closure of all schools has been announced till next week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. In an official order issued on Tuesday, Schools Education Commissioner H Gyan Prakash said the test positivity ratio was over 15 per cent in the state.

All schools – government, state-aided, and private schools affiliated to other boards — will be closed with immediate effect till July 24 in public interest, the order stated. Many schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation on July 16, it said.

Announcing the decision of school closure, Manipur Chief Minister, CM N. Biren Singh himself took to Twitter saying, “With the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the past few days, the Government of Manipur have directed all schools of the state to remain closed till the 24th of this month."

Since there is currently no effective Covid-19 vaccination for children under the age of 12 in Manipur, the government will discuss the safety of the health of those children, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Many youngsters under the age of 12 have not yet had their first vaccinations, according to the official directive tweeted by the Manipur chief minister from his account. If schools were allowed to operate normally, this may represent a major risk of infection and they could spread the disease to their house. Accordingly, the state government mandated that all schools be closed until July 24, 2022.

Schools across the country were first shut down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and classes were moved online. Schools have been only partially opened amid strict covid precuations since.

