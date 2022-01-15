Rise in COVID-19 Cases: Schools to Go Online in Kerala

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Friday decided to make the classes online for students of standard 1 to 9 from January 21. The decision was taken at a COVID-19 evaluation meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government said the online classes for the students will begin on January 21 and continue for two weeks.

“The decision on whether to continue with online form of classes or not will be taken after the second week of February. The school authorities will be given the authority to shut down the classes for two weeks in case the institution becomes a cluster," the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. Apart from schools, the government has decided to provide relief to pregnant government staff and said work from home facilities will be made available for them.

“All official events of government and public sector undertakings should be held in virtual manner," the release said. The government has decided to request those Sabarimala pilgrims who have booked their slots from January 16 to reschedule their visits. The evaluation meeting has also decided to restrict the number of persons inside the shops and malls and asked the district authorities to ensure social distancing. The meeting also directed the health and education departments to jointly ensure that students of Class 10, 11 and 12 get vaccines in their schools. Kerala on Friday registered 16,338 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s caseload to 53,33,828.

