Rohit Ranjan of Begusarai Scored 99.96% Marks in ICAR Exam, Aims at Becoming Agriculture Scientist

Begusarai student Rohit Ranjan has secured 99.96 per cent marks in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) examination. He prepared for the ICAR exam by staying in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Rohit Ranjan’s parents dream that their son becomes an agricultural scientist in the future.

An interesting fact is that Rohit’s grandfather Dr. Awadhesh Kumar Singh, who lives in Meghol village of Khodavandpur block of Begusarai was associated with the agriculture sector and he has retired from the post of an agricultural scientist himself.

Even Rohit Ranjan’s father is associated with this field. Because of the family legacy, Rohit got attracted to agriculture from childhood and started studying to become an agricultural scientist.

While talking to News18 Hindi, Rohit said that he is happy to achieve good marks in the ICAR exam. After completing his matriculation and intermediate studies, he had set up a goal of becoming an agricultural scientist and started preparing for it.

Rohit Ranjan’s father Chinmay Parasar also told that he wants to see his son as an agricultural scientist. For this, every facility is being provided to his son. It is his wish that all the students of the district study and illuminate the name of the district. At the same time, Rohit’s mother Seema Kumari said that her son studied while living in the village and still he is progressing. This is a happy moment for both the parents and they want to see their child at a very high level.

Since the whole family is associated with the work of the Agriculture Department, Rohit always felt supported. Born in an educated family and growing up in an environment related to agriculture, Rohit Ranjan did his 10th from SDSVM Bataha, and 12th from MRJD College Meghaul. After this, he started preparing by staying in Patna.

