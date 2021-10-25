RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2021 on October 27, Admit Cards Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the state Administrative Service (RAS) preliminary exam 2021 on October 27 across multiple centres in the state. The RPSC has also released the hall tickets for the exam on its official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

More than six lakh candidates have registered to appear for the RPSC RAS exam 2021. The exam will be conducted in all the districts of the state in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates who registered to appear for the state and subordinate services combined competitive examination 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website by using their registered login credentials. Applicants must carry a hard copy of the RPSC RAS prelims exam 2021 to the allotted exam venue or else they won’t be allowed to enter the premises.

The exam is being conducted to fill as many as 988 vacancies in subordinate services and state services. Out of the total vacancies, 625 seats are vacant in the subordinate services and 363 seats in the state services. The RPSC RAS preliminary exam 2021 will be of 200 marks. The exam will comprise objective questions based on general knowledge and general science. There will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong attempt. The RPSC RAS prelims paper is qualifying in nature and only those who secure the minimum cut-off willbe allowed to appear for the further selection process, that is, the mains exam and interview.

The registration for the RPSC RAS 2021 exam was started on July 27 and concluded on August 28. The applications were open to all candidates who had passed graduation or any other equivalent qualification from a recognised institute. Applicants who are in their final year of university examinations are also allowed to appear for the test, however, they have been asked to submit their degree certificate or mark sheet before the RSPC RAS main exam 2021.

