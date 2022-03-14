RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2021 Results Cancelled, Rajasthan HC Says Release New Results

The Rajasthan High Court has set aside the result of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2021 for the state’s administrative service. This time, in a single day, the high court has canceled the results of five competitive examinations conducted by RPSC and ordered to release the results again.

The court of High Court Justice Inderjit Singh has canceled the results of the examinations of Assistant Agriculture Officer 2018, Assistant Agricultural Research Officer Krishi Rasayan 2018, Fisheries Development Officer 2019, Assistant Fisheries Development Officer 2019 and Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2019 for not releasing the results as per rules.

Advocate Sushila Kalvania, appearing in the petitions challenging the results of Assistant Agriculture Officer and Fisheries Development Officer, said that the RPSC had kept 40 per cent screening, 20 marks for academic and 40 marks for interview in the recruitment. But when the result was released, the candidates were called for the interview by making merit on the basis of screening only.

The candidates claimed that merit must be made by combining the marks of screening and academic and only then the candidates should have been called for interview. However, the RPSC has prepared the result arbitrarily. Following this, the HC quashed the result.

At the same time, advocate Vigyan Shah, who appeared in the petitions challenging the veterinary recruitment, told that RPSC has also called for interview on the basis of written exam. The commission, however, had to make merit by adding written and academic numbers. As of now, the court has ordered to create a new merit by adding academic numbers.

The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) examination 2021 has also been postponed after the prelims were cancelled. Commission Secretary HL Atal had said earlier that the examination was proposed to be conducted on February 25 and 26 but a new date will be fixed now. It will be informed in due course, he said.

