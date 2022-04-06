RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 9,760 Senior Teacher posts, How to Register for Exam

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for various posts of senior teachers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from April 11. The last date to submit applications is May 10.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 9,760 posts of senior teachers in various languages. These include 1,668 posts for English teachers, 1,298 posts for Hindi ones, 1,613 posts for math teachers, 1,800 posts for Sanskrit teachers, and 1,565 posts for science teachers. Candidates can also apply for 1,640 posts in social science, 70 posts for Punjabi and 106 posts for Urdu teachers, as well.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. The candidates must also have a degree in the respective disciple as per the required educational qualification.

Candidates must be “Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government," reads the official website.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RPSC

Step 2: Now, look for ‘Sr Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022’ and click on ‘Apply online’.

Step 3: Register yourself by giving the basic details

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill the application form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee

Step 6: Save the application form for future reference.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 350 for general, EWS, and OBC category candidates. For OBC category candidates belonging to the state of Rajasthan, the application fee is Rs 250 while SC, ST and PH category candidates will be required to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of a written examination with a total weightage of 500 marks. The exam will consist of two papers having multiple-choice questions. Paper-I will consist of 100 questions with a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours to write paper-I. While paper-II will consist of 150 questions having a weightage of 300 marks. Candidates will get 2.5 hours to write paper-II. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper to qualify the written examination.

