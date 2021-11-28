RRB Group D Recruitment 2021: Application Edit Window to be Activated Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to give another chance to the applicants of Group D (level 1 post) recruitment to make corrections in their application form. RRB had rejected some of the applications due to invalid photo and signature uploading mistakes. Now, such applicants will be given a chance to rectify their details and appear for the RRB group D level 1 exam 2019. The link for error correction will be activated on the official website rrbald.gov.in soon.

The official statement reads, “It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature."

Advertisement

>Also read| From Bank of Baroda to Wipro, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

RRB instructed the candidates to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the advertisement. It must be noted that this is the last chance for candidates to make corrections in the application form. No further request shall be entertained. Candidates whose application was already accepted do not require to apply again.

The candidates will be able to check their application form status by logging in to the official website. They would need registered login details like registration number and date of birth or password for the same.

“Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained," the official notice added.

>Read| AIC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 31 Posts, Graduates Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 65,000

Meanwhile, RRB is likely to announce the Railway group D recruitment examination schedule anytime soon. Nearly, 1.15 crore people had applied for recruitment to Group D posts. As many as 1.03 lakh vacant seats for various Group D posts will be filled through this recruitment exam. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). Successful candidates qualifying for the CBT will be called for further Physical Proficiency Test (PET).

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.