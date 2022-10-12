RRB Group D Recruitment Answer Key Date and Time Update: When and Where to Check

The fifth and final phase of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D exam has concluded on October 11. After the exam, the RRB is expected to release the answer key for the recruitment exam. While an official confirmation of the date is still awaited, previous trends suggest that the answer key can be expected to be released after two weeks, that is, by October-end. Once out, the answer key will be available at the official website at indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates would be given 5 to 6 days to raise objections against the answer key. Previously, the RRB NTPC recruitment exam answer key was released after about 16 days. Since the railway group D exam has been conducted in multiple phases, the normalization formula will be implemented to evaluate the performance of examinees. The percentile score is based on the performance of all the candidates who appear in the examination for any one shift. Those who clear the fifth phase of the exam will next have to clear the Physical Efficiency Test or PET, followed by document verification.

Advertisement

Also read| No Exam Hiring at IRCTC, 10th Pass Can Apply, Here’s How

Through the RRB Group D exam, over 1.3 lakh positions in various RRCs will be filled. These posts include track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant in various technical departments (electrical, mechanical and S&T departments), assistant pointsman, and other posts. Individuals, between the age group of 18 and 30 years, who had cleared the class 12 examination from a recognised board were eligible to apply for the recruitment test. According to estimates, over 1.2 crore candidates had applied for the RRB Group D recruitment exam.

On October 3, the railway board issued an order to restore over 1.52 lakh posts in 17 zones of railways till April 2023. The Railways’ priority is to call the selected candidates for joining between March and April. The physical efficiency test, medical test, and document verification will be completed by February.

Advertisement

The phase 1 of the Railway Group D recruitment exam was conducted from August 17 to 25 whereas phase 2 of the exam was held from August 26 to September 8. The third phase started on September 8 and ended on September 19. On the other hand, the fourth phase began from September 19 to October 7. The last phase of the recruitment exam began on October 6.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here