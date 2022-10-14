RRB Group D Recruitment Answer Key Today, Websites to Check, How to Raise Objections

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) group D exam answer key will be releasing today, October 14. Once out, the answer key will be available at the official website at indianrailways.gov.in. After the provisional answer key is out, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key of the fifth phase from October 15 up till October 19. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for per challenge.

Since the railway group D exam has been conducted in multiple phases, the normalization formula will be implemented to evaluate the performance of examinees. The percentile score is based on the performance of all the candidates who appear in the examination for any one shift. Based on objections raised in the provisional answer key, the final one will be prepared. The result will be declared thereafter.

RRB Group D Answer Key: Websites to Check

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB Group D Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the respective RRB’s official website or the regional portals

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The pdf link of the answer key will open on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

RRB Group D Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1. After downloading the answer key, click on the raise objection link

Step 2: Select the question against which you want to raise the objection

Step 3: Raise objection, upload documents

Step 4: Pay fees

Step 5: Submit and save

RRB Group D Answer Key: How to estimate score

For correct answers, candidates will get one mark, and for every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted. To estimate your score add all the marks for correct answers, and deduct 1/3 marks for every incorrect response. This will give the probable score of the candidate. Those who clear the RRB group D exam will next have to clear the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification.

Over 1.3 lakh positions will be filled across various RRCs through the recruitment drive. These posts include track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant in various technical departments (electrical, mechanical and S&T departments), assistant pointsman, and other posts. The phase 1 of the Railway Group D recruitment exam was conducted from August 17, phase 2 from August 26, third phase from September 8 and fourth phase from September 19. The last and fifth phase of the recruitment exam began on October 6 and concluded on October 11.

