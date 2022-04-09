RRB Group D Recruitment Criteria Changed, Railways Reveal Selection Criteria for Single Exam

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification announcing some major changes in the recruitment process entailing the RRB Ground D 2022 competitive examination.

The new notification modifies some of the “items" listed in the Centralised Employment Notice No.RRC-01/2019. In the notification dated April 7, 2022, are mentioned changes that have been made to various aspects of the examination such as EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation, normalisation of marks of multi-sessional papers, preference of posts, and document verification.

As per the notice, RRB has discontinued stage two of the CBT (Computer Based Test) and there will now be only one, single-stage, CBT exam. In addition, the candidates belonging to the EWS category can now present a certificate issued after the date of notification at the time of document verification.

The RRB has also made changes to the number of candidates called for document verification. The notice mentioned that previously, candidates called for the document verification, after qualifying in the CBT and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), were 1.05 times or five percent more than the number of vacancies. RRB has now decided that the number of candidates called for document verification will be equal to the number of notified vacancies.

The notice also mentions that the normalisation of marks will be based on the percentile-based method. Moreover, in case two or more candidates get the same normalised percentile score, the candidates’ merit will be decided by age criteria. This means an older candidate will be placed at higher merit. In case of the same age, then alphabetical order will be factored in to break the tie.

The Board has also made some tweaks to the designation of Assistant Pointsman. As per the new notification, the designation will now be known as ‘Pointsman.’

The RRB Group D examination is scheduled to be conducted from July 2022 onwards.

