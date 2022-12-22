RRB Group D Result 2022: CBT Results Soon, When and Where to Check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the group-D results on or before December 24, as per the official notice. Meanwhile, the Bhopal and Guwahati results have been declared today. The results will be available to the candidates via RRB’s official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, as well as on the regional websites.

As per the notice, “Results of CBT for shortlisting candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are under process and results are scheduled to be published on official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022." Candidates who qualify for CBT will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). According to estimates, over 1.2 crore candidates had applied for the RRB Group D recruitment exam. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted between August 17 and October 11 in five parts.

RRB Group D Result: Websites to Check

Advertisement

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

As per the marking scheme, candidates will get one mark for each correct answer, and for every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted. The passing percentages for the CBT include 40 per cent for general category candidates, 40 per cent for EWS, 30 per cent for OBC (NCL), and 30 per cent for SC and ST category candidates.

Through the RRB group D exam, over 1.3 lakh positions will be filled across various RRCs. These posts include track maintainer grade-IV, helper/assistant in various technical departments (electrical, mechanical and S&T departments), assistant pointsman, and other posts. Individuals, between the age group of 18 and 30 years, who had cleared the class 12 examination from a recognised board were eligible to apply for the recruitment test.

Read all the Latest Education News here