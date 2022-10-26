The Railway Recruitment Board conducted computer-based tests (CBT) for over one lakh vacancies in Level 1 (Group D). The recruitment test was held in five phases from August 17 to October 11. The RRB witnessed applications from over 1.83 lakh candidates for recruitment. Following the conclusion of the recruitment test, the board released the provisional answer keys on October 14 inviting objections until October 19.

The applicants who took the exam are waiting for the Railway Recruitment Board to release the RRB Group D Result 2022 after considering their objections. However, the RRB is yet to confirm the result release date.

The normalisation formula will be effective since the Railway Group D examinations are held in various shifts. The normalisation procedure was announced in a notification that the Railway Recruitment Board published to inform applicants of how their scores would be determined.

Out of 1,03,769 Group D recruitments, 20% (20,734 posts) have been earmarked by Indian Railways for apprentice youth.

Passing Marks

The passing percentages for the written test (CBT) are as follows: 40 per cent for general category candidates, 40 per cent for EWS, 30 per cent for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and 30 per cent for SC and ST category candidates.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates must be able to lift and carry 35 kg over 100 metres in under two minutes. Additionally, they should be able to run 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in a single attempt.

Female candidates must be able to lift and carry 20 kg over 100 metres in under two minutes. In addition, they must complete a 1000-metre run in 5 minutes, and 40 seconds, in a single attempt.

The RRB Group D recruitment will fill vacancies of porter, welder, keyman, leverman, switchman, trackman, assistant pointsman, etc.

