RRB NTPC CBT 2 in February: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

After waiting for nearly two years, over 1 crore candidates who registered for the RRB NTPC exam are soon going to get their results. In an official notice, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said that the result is being compiled and will be declared by January 15, 2022.

Out of the total number of candidates, nearly 2.25 lakh candidates will advance to the second stage of recruitment drives based on their performance in the first stage of CBT. The second phase of the RRB NTPC CBT exam will be conducted from February 14-18, as per the notice. The exam dates are tentative and will be reviewed based on the prevailing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

>RRB NTPC 2019CBT 2 Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The second CBT of the RRB NTPC recruitment drive will feature 120 objective type questions including 50 from general awareness, 35 from mathematics. Theremaining 35 will be from the general intelligence and reasoning section. Candidates will have to complete the exam in an assigned time of 90 minutes. Eligible candidates from the PwD category will be accompanied by a scribe.

>RRB NTPC CBT 2 Syllabus

Questions in the >Mathematics section of the examination will cover topics like number system, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportions, percentage, mensuration, time and work, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, elementary algebra, geometry and others.

>Read | Tesla is Looking for ‘Hardcore’ AI Engineers

The >general intelligence and reasoning section will have questions from analogies, analytical, reasoning, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagrams, puzzle, data sufficiency, completion of number and alphabetical series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, similarities and differences, relationships, statement- conclusion, statement- courses of action, decision making, maps, interpretation of graphs etc.

Advertisement

For >general awareness, the question will be based on current events of national and international importance, sports, art & culture, literature, monument and places of India, general science, history. geography, polity governance, scientific developments, basic of computer, economy and other such topics.

Additionally, a typing skill test of qualifying nature shall be conducted for the post of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper. To qualify in this test candidates are required to have a typing speed is 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.