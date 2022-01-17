RRB NTPC Candidates Alleged 'Scam' in Recruitment Exam, Demand Revised Results

RRB NTPC result declared earlier this month is erroneous, claim thousands of candidates who appeared for the Railways recruitment exam. The candidates claim that not only the board has selected fewer candidates than promised owing to its high cut-off but has also selected a single candidate for multiple posts which will lead to vacancies in Railways as well as unemployed youth.

Candidates claim that most of the seats even those which had intermediate (class 12) as eligibility have been cracked by graduates. RRB NTPC had advertised for 13 posts including senior timekeeper, apprentice, station master, traffic assistant, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, guard, junior clear cum typist. In total, 35208 vacancies were advertised and as per candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 will be 20 times the number of vacancies, claim candidates.

RRB NTPC exam has now taken to Twitter to express their grievances. Claiming that instead of 75 lakh candidates only about 2.5 lakh have been shortlisted and most of them are graduates instead of 10th and 12th pass for the jobs.

Advertisement

RRB NTPC was one of the biggest recruitment held by Railways in recent times. RRB NTPC notification was issued in 2019, the exam was held in 2020 and the final result was declared in 2021. The candidates claim that after three years of wait, the result has been declared in an unfair mean. Candidates claim that their results should be revised.

This is only the CBT 1 result. Those who clear the exam will be appearing for CBT 2 followed by document verification. The CBT 2 is scheduled to be held from February 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.