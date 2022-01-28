RRB NTPC Candidates Call for Bharat Band, Khan Sir Asks Students to Call Off Protest

A section of students protesting against RRB NTPC result and introduction of CBT 2 in railways group D exam has called for Bharat Band on January 28 to voice their concerns. Students claim that there are irregularities in the Railway recruitment exams. Many students have started to trend #BharatBand on Twitter too, however, at the same time, several coaching institute teachers including Khan sir have asked students to call off their protest.

After the protests on January 26 had gone violent, Khan sir among other online teachers claim that the protests will only derail the demands, especially when the RRB has already put a stay on the recruitment drive and constituted a committee to answer queries by students. On the other hand, students bodies are getting support from Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) parties.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, the RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) said, Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments.

They also demand that all FIRs registered against students or coaching institutes by the state police must be withdrawn immediately. Echoing similar view, AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav said that the committee formed by the railway ministry to look into the irregularities in the RRB-NTPC exam, is a conspiracy to postpone the matter till elections are over in UP.

Similarly, senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Modi, on Thursday said the state government should not to take any coercive action against the protesting students. I personally met the Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in connection with the ongoing students’ protests against the RRB-NTPC exam. The Railway Minister has assured me that the ministry will not conduct two computer-based tests for the RRB-NTPC exam. Protesters allegedly torched four empty coaches of a stationary train in Gaya and blocked rail traffic between Gaya and Jehanabad on Wednesday.

The protests started in the state after several students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process. The government’s decision to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) had irked thousands of students across the state who wanted a single test. The results for CBT-I for Group-D jobs was released on January 14, shortlisting candidates for CBT-II. The protesters had claimed that this criterion for recruitment was clarified in the initial RRB notice inviting applicants. They said notice had spoken of only one exam.

The union Railway ministry has formed a committee which will examine grievances of protesting aspirants. This came a day after Railway issued a public notice on January 25, 2022 stating that Railway job aspirants who have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment’ from government jobs.

