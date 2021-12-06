RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result by January 15, CBT 2 from February 14

The New Year will bring a huge respite to candidates awaiting their Railway’s job recruitment. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will declare the result of the first stage computer-based test for RRB NTPC by July 15, the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement. RRB NTPC stage 1 exams were held in seven phases from December 28 to July 31.

Of nearly 1 crore candidates who registered for the exam, around 2.25 lakh candidates will be declared successful in the CBT-1 exam. There are 35,000 NTPC posts advertised by the Railways. Experts believe candidates would need to score at least 68 to 72 marks to be eligible for round 2. For General Category, the RRB NTPC cut-off is expected to be 68-72, for EWS the cut-off is likely to fall between 62-65, for SC candidates it is likely to be around 50-54, and for ST it is 48-52, however, the exact cut-off will be released after results.

“The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022," said the Ministry. Candidates who clear the stage 1 exam will have to appear for the stage 2 exam scheduled to be held from February 14 to 18.

RRB NTPC Result: Students Launched Protest

The result update has been announced after a large section of candidates took to social media and launched a digital protest demanding to expedite the recruitment process. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too had joined the protest. He had said in a Tweet, “Earlier a job in the railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want justice for railways students."

RRB NTPC RESULT 2021: WEBSITES TO CHECK

— Secunderabad – www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Bhopal – www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Kolkata – www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Ahmedabad – www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— RRB Guwahati – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Allahabad – www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Mumbai – www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Ajmer – www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Chennai – www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Patna – www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Bhubaneshwar – www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Ranchi – www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Malda – www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be 90 minutes duration in which candidates will have to solve 120 questions including 50 from general awareness, 35 from mathematics, and 35 questions from the general intelligence and reasoning section. The examination duration will be 120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with a scribe. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and each question will be of one mark.

