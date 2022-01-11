RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result This Week

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the first stage computer-based test (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) by January 15. Nearly 1 crore applicants are awaiting their RRB NTPC Result 2021 for CBT-1. In an official notice, the board has said that the result will be announced this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results and marks online by visiting their respective websites.

“The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022," RRB, Ministry of Railways said in its notice dated December 5.

RRB NTPC stage 1 exams were conducted in seven phases beginning from December 28, 2020 to July 15, 2021. The exams were held for recruitment on nearly 35,000 vacancies. Around 2.25 lakh candidates out of nearly 1 crore job seekers will be declared successful in the CBT-1 exam. Those who will be able to clear the cut-off will become eligible for CBT round 2 of RRB NTPC.

>RRB NTPC 2021 Results: Websites to Check

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RB Calcutta- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

>RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam

The CBT-2 exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14 to 18, 2022. The board has said that the exam will be subjected to “the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The CBT 2 will consist of 120 questions to be solved in 90 minutes. The exam will have questions from general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning.

