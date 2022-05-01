RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Likely by May 5

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has recently released the city slip for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam on the official website — rrbcdg.gov.in. It is likely that the board will soon also release the admit card. As per the media reports, the admit card will likely release on May 5.

The board has announced to hold the stage 2 exams for the RRB NTPC on May 9 and May 10. This exam will be for jobs at levels 4 and 6. Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later, RRB said in an official notice. Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 1 was held for December 28 to July 31, 2021. The result of CBT-1 was published on the official Websites of RRBs between March 30 to April 1, 2022.

The RRBs recently, on April 26, activated the link to check the exam city center for the upcoming RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam. However, soon after the city center list was out, scores of applicants complained that they have been allotted exam city for CBT 2 outside their home state.

Advertisement

Applicants added that due to this many of them will have to face hardship to take their exams. Others also claimed that as their allotted centers are far from their home state many might lose the opportunity to appear for their exams.

Many such aggrieve candidates have also taken to different social media platforms including Twitter to urge the examination authorities to look into the matter and change exam centers for students. It has been noticed that applicants who had applied for the exam from the Kolkata zone, have been allotted exam city for CBT 2 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Other candidates who belong to Bengaluru, Karnataka zone, have complained that they have been allotted CBT 2 exam centre in Amravati, Maharashtra.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be 90 minutes in duration in which candidates will have to solve 120 questions including 50 from general awareness, 35 from mathematics, and 35 questions from the general intelligence and reasoning section. The examination duration will be 120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with a scribe. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and each question will be of one mark.

Advertisement

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Passing Marks

Advertisement

To pass the exam, candidates need a minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories. For the unreserved category, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks, EWS candidates need 40 per cent, for candidates belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates need at least 30 per cent marks, for SC candidates too the minimum marks needed are 30 per cent, and 25 per cent for ST candidates. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.