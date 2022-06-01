RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City and Date Intimation Link Released, Know Where to Check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city and date intimation link for this year’s NTPC CBT-2 (Non-Technical Popular Categories Computer Based Test -2). As of now, the RRB NTPC 2022 exam city slip is released for Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Ranchi, Muzaffarpur, and Secunderabad only. Candidates can it check on rrbcdg.gov.in as well as the regional websites.

According to media reports, the rest of the RRBs exam city and date intimation slips are going to be shared online by June 6. In order to download the exam city slip, a candidate needs to use their registration number and date of birth. The board had said that centres located in nearby districts will be given preference by the exam conducting authorities. Centres will be set up only in cities falling within a maximum radius of 500 km.

RRB NTPC Exam City slip: Where to Check

Advertisement

The candidates who are appearing for the examination of pay levels 5, 3, and 2 can view the centres allotted to them on the respective regional websites.

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RB Calcutta- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam City slip: Steps to check and download

Step 1: Go to the respective RRB’s official regional websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an ‘exam city and date intimation slip link.’ Click on it.

Step 3: Key in your registration number and DOB

Advertisement

Step 4: You’ll be now redirected to a page where the RRB city slip and date Intimation slip are.

Step 5: Download and make a copy of the slip for future reference.

Advertisement

Notably, an earlier announcement made by the board mentioned that “a candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB."

The RRB NTPC computer-based exam for levels 5, 3, and 2 will take place from June 12 to June 17. The exam dates are going to differ in various railway zones and pay levels. RRB will roll out the admit cards for the eligible candidates 4 days before the exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.