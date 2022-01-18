RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Dates, Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results for NTPC CBT-1 and candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to take part in the CBT-2. While in the first stage exam, over 70,000 students participated, the number will reduce to about 7 lakh for CBT 2. Candidates are contesting for a total of 35,281 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

While the CBT-1 for RRB NTPC was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The CBT 2 will be held in February and conclude within the same month. As per the notice issued by the board, the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates is tentatively scheduled to be from February 14 to 18. The dates, however, are subjected to the prevailing conditions and guidelines issued by the Government, from time to time in view of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A separate second Stage CBT will be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts which fall within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common second stage CBT. If the candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts, as per their educational qualifications, they are required to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC CBT 2 will be a 90-minute exam in which students will have to solve 120 questions from different sections including general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence reasoning. Maths and general intelligence will have 35 questions which while general awareness will have 50 questions. Each question will be of one mark while for the wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Syllabus

>Mathematics: Number system, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportions, percentage, mensuration, time and work, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, elementary algebra, geometry and trigonometry, elementary statistics etc.

>General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, completion of number and alphabetical series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, similarities and differences, relationships, analytical reasoning, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagrams, puzzle, data sufficiency, statement- conclusion, statement - courses of action, decision making, maps, interpretation of graphs etc.

>General Awareness: Current events of national and international importance, games and sports, art and culture of India, Indian literature, monuments and places of India, general science and life science (up to 10th CBSE), history of India and freedom struggle, physical, social and Economic geography of India and world, Indian polity and governance- constitution and political system, general scientific and technological developments including space and nuclear program of India, UN and other important world organizations, environmental issues concerning India and world at large, basics of computers and computer applications, common abbreviations, transport Systems in India, Indian economy, famous personalities of India and world, flagship government programs, flora and fauna of India, important government and public sector organizations of India etc.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Passing Marks

To pass the exam, candidates need a minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories. For unreserved category, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks, EWS candidates need 40 per cent, for candidates belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates need at least 30 per cent marks, for SC candidates too the minimum marks needed are 30 per cent, and 25 per cent for ST candidates. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have typing skill test, computer-based aptitude test. For the posts having typing skill test, computer-based aptitude test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the second stage CBT will be used for shortlisting the candidates for typing skill test or computer-based aptitude test.

