RRB NTPC CBT 2 to Have Candidates 20 Times Higher Than Vacancy

The committee set up by the Indian Railways to examine grievances raised by candidates in RRB NTPC and Group D exams has submitted its report. According to the committee, 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with pay level wise for NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2.

The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified. The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each pay level. Earlier, the candidates had highlighted that the RRB has selected over 7 lakh roll numbers instead of 7 lakh candidates. This means one candidate (roll number) has been selected for more than one post reducing chances for others.

Also read| Railway Job Aspirants Ask for Revised RRB NTPC Result, Dates for Further Exams

Advertisement

“RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done," the notice added. It further said that percentile based normalization will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one.

Further, the revised results of all pay levels will be declared by the first week of April. CBT for level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July. The 2nd stage CBT for pay level 6 will be held in May. For other pay levels, it will be conducted after giving a reasonable gap.

Read| SSC CHSL, CGL Schedule Released at ssc.nic.in, Exams from April 11

RRB has also decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for conduct of CBT for level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc. This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible, the notice added.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.