RRB NTPC Committee Receives Over 1 Lakh Grievances, Review Within 2 Weeks

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has received over 1 lakh grievances from candidates within a few days of opening the link to receive complaints. After students’ protests in Bihar turned violent, Railways formed a review committee for the RRB NTPC candidates. The committee began its work on February 1. Candidates claimed that there is a scam in the recruitment exam and selected candidates have been selected for multiple roles which limited the scope of other candidates.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the committee will be disclosed within the stipulated time frame, he said adding that as of now more than one lakh students have already given their suggestions. The committee will require two weeks’ time to review the suggestions. After that, the announcement of the revised results can be expected.

RRB/Allahabad and North Central Railway has set up a few camps at certain locations to address the concerns raised by the candidates. They can submit their concerns or suggestions at the camp location by going there physically. Candidates will need their registration number and score of CBT 1 to formally note down their grievances at the camps. Apart from the committee, RRB has also set up outreach centres for candidates across the country. Candidates can also mail their grievances online by mailing at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in or feedbackrrbald@gmail.com.

The government also issued a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) wherein it explained that the two-stage CBT is being conducted to produce a fair result. The first stage CBT was held for the initial screening of the candidates while the second one was scheduled to be conducted to avoid extensive normalization and choose the right candidates for the posts.

For the RRB non-technical popular categories jobs, more than one crore applications had registered in the exam. The results of the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 test were declared on January 14 and 15. After candidates alleged that conducting another computer-based test (CBT) may lead to cheating and malpractice, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 has been postponed till further notice.

