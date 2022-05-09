RRB-NTPC Exams Stage 2 Begins: Know What's Next for Railway Recruitment

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has began the RRB NTPC second Stage exam from May 9, today. The exams will conclude on May 10. The computer-based test (CBT), is being held for pay level 6 and 4 graduate posts. The exam is to recruit 35,281 vacant posts for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including typist, accounts clerk, trains clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, station master and so on. These vacancies are in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Over 1.26 crore candidates had applied for RRB NTPC exam, however, only selected candidates who could pass the stage 1 or CBT 1 could make it to the second level. After clearing the second stage, candidates will have to take aptitude test, document verification and medical examination. Candidates must note that they need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for the final selection.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks, however, for candidates belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates need at least 30 per cent marks, for SC candidates too the minimum marks needed are 30 per cent, and 25 per cent for ST candidates. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC Exams Stage 2: Documents required for Verification.

Here is the list of documents candidates would need to carry for their document verification in the RRB NTPC exam.

1. Admit Card along with original ID proof for entry

2. Date of Birth proof

3. Education qualification mark sheet (10th/12th/Graduation)

4. Caste Certificates (SC/ST/OBC)

5. Minority Community Declaration (Annexure-V)

6. Income Certificate – Annexure-IV (download format from below direct link)

7. PWD Proof Certificates

8. Ex-Servicemen Certificates (if applicable)

9. NOC(No Objection Certificate) in case of govt job in another department

10. Candidates will have to get 12 passport size photographs.

11. Medical Certificate for candidates who applied for traffic apprentice.

The RRB NTPC 2022 stage 2 Exam Pattern contains 50 questions from general awareness, and 35 each from mathematics & general intelligence & reasoning, which are to be attempted in total of 90 minutes. RRB NTPC CBT 2 cut off will be zone-wise.

RRB NTPC stage 1 exams were conducted in seven phases beginning from December 28, 2020 to July 15, 2021. The exams were held for recruitment on nearly 35,000 vacancies. Around 2.25 lakh candidates out of nearly 1 crore job seekers were likely declared successful in the CBT-1 exam. Those who were not able to clear the cut-off in the first stage had become eligible for CBT round 2 of RRB NTPC. The revised CBT-1 result was announced in April.

Earlier, the RRB exam use to be a single phase recruitment process. However, just last year, the Indian Railway changed it to the two stage process. This new addition led to several protests by candidates, who had alleged that the addition of another computer-based test (CBT) might lead to cheating and malpractice. During the RRB stage one exam scores of candidates also took to Twitter to express their gradiences.

Issuing a series of FAQs (frequently asked questions), the government then explained that in the event of a large-scale application where there are more than 1 crore applicants, two-stage CBT is conducted to produce free and fair merit.

