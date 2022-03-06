RRB NTPC, Group D Resolutions Notifications Soon: Railway Minister

The RRB NTPC, group D resolutions notifications will soon be released, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the committee set up by the central government has received almost three lakh grievances and the representations have been analysed. The solutions will be notified in a few days.

“The High Power Committee got around 3 lakh representations. The committee has analyzed them. RRB will notify the solution in a few days, tweeted the minister.

The committee was formed to look into the complaints of the RRB Group D and RRB NTPC exam aspirants who demanded the tier-1 results be revised. They also opposed the introduction of the tier-2 CBT exam. Candidates alleged that the addition of another level of exam might lead to cheating and malpractice.

The Railways Recruitment Board has, however, maintained that the tier-2 exam was introduced because a large number of candidates were shortlisted from the tier 1 exam. Tier 2 will help in further shortlisting of students. Similarly, in the case of NTPC results, RRB has said the final result will select one student for one post.

The aspirants had earlier held protests across states alleging a scam. There were violent protests in Bihar where the protesters torched empty coaches of a train in Gaya. As a result of which, the Railways had to put a hold on further rounds of recruitment. RRB had also announced that it will ban candidates from appearing in further exams who were found to damage the property.

The committee members who have reviewed the complaints of the candidares include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

