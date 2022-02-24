RRB NTPC: Human Rights Commission Seeks Action on Police for Crackdown on Students

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday has ordered appropriate action against last month’s police crackdown on students protesting the changes in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams. It asked the concerned authorities to take action within eight weeks over a complaint it filed reported LawBeat.

The complaint was registered with the NHRC by the Allahabad High Court advocate Gajendra Singh Yadav. He sent the videos and photos to the commission with the complaint. This particular complaint pertains to the police action against protesting students in Prayagraj, though demonstrations erupted in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

“There (was) peaceful agitation by the students regarding railways entrance exam and UP police took harsh and unreasonable step against those students as well as other students. Police started beating, dragging them, breaking their doors, in order to beat (them). Students were beaten by the lower part of guns “butt". the Police (had) declar(ed) them as terrorists," the complaint read, as per the report.

Now, the commission has sent a letter to the police administration asking them about the action taken in the matter. The commission has asked the police to submit its report with details of action within eight weeks. A letter has also been sent by the commission to the complainant advocate in this regard.

The students were protesting against the RRB and NTPC for the irregularities in the recruitment process and for holding a second CBT exam. An FIR was earlier lodged against YouTuber and online teacher Khan sir and six other coaching institutes for allegedly instigating violence. The protests grew strong in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Police administration in Prayagraj was accused of being heavy-handed with the protesting students. This led to clashes between the protestors and the police. Earlier, videos of policemen from Uttar Pradesh went viral in which they can be seen beating the students brutally by forcefully entering their hostel rooms. Six policemen were also suspended in the matter including one inspector, two sub-inspectors and three constables.

