RRB NTPC Protests LIVE Updates: Protestors Burn Trains, Ministry Sets up Committee to Investigate Alleged Scam

RRB NTPC Live updates: Job aspirants resort to violence, allegedly burn train, halt rail movement.

New Delhi // Updated: January 26, 2022, 16:33 IST
Jan 26, 2022 16:33 IST

Youtube-fame Online Teachers Alleged for Instigating Violence

Patna’s well-known teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir had allegedly appealed to the RRB NTPC candidates to voice their concerns and had said that on Republic Day any student can hold any kind of agitation. Other online teachers too are being accused of instigating the students in the RRB NTPC result case protest which has taken a violent turn.

Jan 26, 2022 16:27 IST

Railways form committee to look into queries

Formed a high-level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same. After listening to both parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry. The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal. On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

Jan 26, 2022 16:19 IST

RRB NTPC Candidates Sing National Anthem to Mark Republic Day

While protesting at the Railway tracks, Railway job aspirants who are protesting against an alleged scam in RRB NTPC recruitment hoisted national flag and sang the national anthem on tracks while continuing to block tracks.

Jan 26, 2022 16:14 IST

RRB NTPC took violent turn

The protest led by Railway job aspirants took a violent turn as a section of protesting candidates burnt a train in Bihar while many others continued to block tracks hitting the Railway services.

Jan 26, 2022 11:12 IST

Jan 26, 2022 11:12 IST

Jan 26, 2022 11:12 IST

RRB NTPC LIVE updates: Thousands of job seekers have taken to railway tracks to voice their grievances regarding the RRB NTPC or Railways’ non-technical popular category protest. Government job aspirants are alleging a scam in the hiring process. The candidate alleged that fewer students have been selected than there should have been and one candidate has been selected for multiple posts.

Railways have put a stay on further rounds and have formed a high-level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same. After listening to both parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry.

One of the biggest recruitment exams, RRB NTPC had received over 1 crore applications.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.