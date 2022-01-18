RRB NTPC Results: Railways Clarifies Amid Row, Says Final Result Will Have One Candidate Per Post

After several candidates claimed that the RRB NTPC result declared on January 14 selected fewer candidates than it had promised due to its high cut-off and featured a single candidate for multiple posts, the Railways Recruitment Boards clarified that the final selection of candidates will be done against one post only even if they applied for multiple posts. “Hence the question of depriving any deserving candidate of selection does not arise," the Railway Recruitment Board said in an official notice.

Candidates also claim that among the jobs which were earmarked for intermediate or 12th pass, graduates have been selected. In the employment advertisement, 13 categories were further segregated into five groups based on the pay-scale levels and recruitment process for each category. “Every candidate was free to opt for all or any of these 13 categories subject to conditions of eligibility," the notice read.

Advertisement

>Read | RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Dates, Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The Railways also said that while the first stage of the exam was common across categories, the next stage would feature separate examinations for each group with “differing graded levels of difficulty". This means all posts falling under the same level will have a common exam in the second stage. If a candidate is eligible and has opted for more than one category of the exam, he/she will have to appear in the second stage of exams accordingly.

The number of candidates to be called has also been increased from 10 times the number of vacancies to 20 times “to protect the interest of the candidates" and ensure meritorious candidates get equal opportunity, RRB said. To “cover a reasonable number of candidates for the 2nd stage CBT, the number of candidates to be shortlisted has been kept at twenty times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified based on their merit in the 1st stage CBT cum preference of posts," the board clarified.

Advertisement

>Read| Postpone NEET PG 2022, Demand Aspirants as Dates Clash with Counselling Process

Advertisement

RRB NTPC is hiring for 13 posts including senior timekeeper, apprentice, station master, traffic assistant, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, guard, junior clear cum typist. A total of 35208 vacancies were notified earlier. The candidates had earlier said that instead of 75 lakh candidates only around 2.5 lakh were shortlisted and most of them are graduates. Most of the seats even those which were eligible for 12th pass candidates were cracked by graduates, the candidates claimed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.