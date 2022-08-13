The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has cancelled the first shift of the computer based typing skill test conducted on August 12. Announcing the cancellation of the typing test citing “technical reasons", RRB said that a re-examination for candidates who had attended the test will be conducted soon. The dates for the re-examination will be notified on RRB’s website at least ten days prior to the examination.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exams will fill 35,208 vacancies of clerk, timekeeper, traffic assistant, goods guard, typist, commercial apprentice, and station master among other posts. While Level 5 is for the posts of junior accounts assistant cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, and senior timekeeper while level 2 is accounts clerk cum typist, junior clerk cum typist, and junior time keeper.

The typing test for the NTPC level-5 and 2 began on August 12 following the announcement of the CBT-2 result of RRB NTPC recruitment on July 18. Candidates who cleared the CBT-2 had to exercise their option for typing Language of either English, Hindi, through the link provided on the official website of respective RRBs. However, in case of failure to specify the choice of language in the stipulated time, the candidates had to take up the test in English.

To clear the RRB online typing test, candidates are required to type 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi in ten minutes. The minimum typing speed required to clear the test is 30 words per minute, and for Hindi typing, it is 25 words per minute. Candidates appearing for the Hindi typing test need to be familiar with using the Krutidev or Mangal font keyboard.

The typing test is divided into three parts- One minute of typing practice for warming up and familiarizing with the keyboard followed by a 30-second break before the actual test begins. Candidates eight times the number of vacancies for each post have been shortlisted for typing tests based on their performance in RRB NTPC CBT 2.

