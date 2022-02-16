RRB NTPC/Group D Recruitment: Last Day to Raise Grievances

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the complaint window for RRB NTPC and group D recruitment today, February 16. Students, who haven’t submitted their queries and complaints, are requested to do so at the earliest.

Following a fierce protest by students, the Ministry of Railways had formed a five-member high-level committee last month to investigate the problems of the candidates.

The committee will review the complaints of candidates regarding the results of the NTPC CBT 1 conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. There will also be an investigation related to the complaints of the Group D recruitment exam.

RRB has set up an email address rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in to receive feedback from NTPC and Group D candidates. Till yesterday, the board had received 2.62 lakh complaints from the candidates.

Advertisement

According to the Railway Recruitment Board, about 1.92 lakh complaints were received via the web program, 59 thousand via email, and about 12 thousand complaints were received via RRB and zonal railways.

The committee will submit its report to RRB by March 4, 2022, after reviewing the complaints and suggestions of the candidates. Owing to the massive protests by students, the board decided to postpone the NTPC CBT 2 and CBT 1 examinations of the RRC level. RRB officially announced the suspension of exams on January 26 this year.

Last month, hundreds of students protested against the examination and blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal. A train was also set on fire in the Arrah district of Bihar by students protesting against the irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board’s exams.

Students pelted stones at police in Bihar and interrupted the train services for nearly five hours. The protesting students also blocked railway tracks on the Kolkata- New Delhi line including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express, Rajendra Nagar- New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, Sampoorna Kranti express, etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.