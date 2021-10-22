RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 Will Be Held Amid Tight Security on Oct 23- 24

The Rajasthan government after successfully conducting the state’s biggest competitive examination, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET), in September is now gearing up to conduct Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Patwari Exam 2021.

According to reports, around 15 lakh candidates will appear for the RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 to be held in four shifts on October 23 and 24. The examination will be conducted in two shifts daily, the tests for first paper will be conducted between 8:30 am and 11:30 am and the second paper will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

As per RSMSSB officials, the Patwari Exam 2021 is being conducted to select 5,378 candidates for various posts in the state. The RSMSSB has received a total of 15,62,995 applications for the examination and a large number of applicants have selected Jaipur as their examination centre.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the RSMSSB officials, district administration and police to make adequate arrangements to prevent cheating during the examination and not to repeat the lapses seen during the REET exam 2021.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister has asked all agencies involved in conducting the Patwari Exam 2021 to be vigilant and take stringent action against people trying to leak the question paper or using illegal means to qualify the Patwari exam.

According to reports, all applicants have been asked to report at their respective examination centers at least one and half hours before the examination for last minute confusion. Each applicant will be given entry into the examination centre only after due security check and verification.

The district administrations have asked centres to install CCTVs in the entrance gate and examination hall. The RSMSSB in its guidelines has mentioned that no applicant can carry any electronic device including mobile phones and smart watches to the examination centre.

As per instructions of the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the district administrations have formed special flying squads, central superintendents and internal vigilance teams to prevent applicants from cheating during the exam.

In Jaipur alone applicants will be appearing for the Patwari Exam 2021 in 235 centers. A total of 1,79,994 and 1,84,024 applicants will be appearing for their examinations on October 23 and 24 respectively.

