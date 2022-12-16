Home » News » education-career » RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications for 48,000 School Teachers to Begin From Dec 21

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications for 48,000 School Teachers to Begin From Dec 21

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The online registration process is scheduled to start on December 21. There are a total of 48,000 vacancies in the Rajasthan teacher grade 3 recruitment for primary and upper primary school teachers

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 10:35 IST

Rajasthan, India

RSMSSB recruitment at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB recruitment at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representative image)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking for qualified candidates to fill the positions of primary and upper primary school teachers. Those who are interested can register via the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration process is scheduled to start on December 21.

There are a total of 48,000 vacancies in the Rajasthan teacher grade 3 recruitment for primary and upper primary school teachers. The last date to register is January 19.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Level-1 (primary level): To be considered eligible, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream with DEd / BElEd and REET qualified.

Level-2 (upper level): A bachelor’s degree in any stream is required along with BEd Degree / BElEd and REET qualification.

RSMSSB Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. First off, aspirants need to open the online portal of RSMSSB

Step 2. Then click on the link of Rajasthan primary teacher level 1 and level 2 teacher grade III recruitment

Step 3. Enter your personal information and upload your photo, signature, and documents

Step 4. Pay the exam fee and submit the application

Step 5. Take a printout of your application form

RSMSSB Recruitment: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the gen, OBC, and EWS is Rs 450. On the other hand, applicants from OBC (NCL), and MBC have to pay a fee worth Rs 350. SC, ST, and BPL candidates have to pay Rs 250 for the fee. You will receive an SMS and an email once your application has been successfully submitted.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Selection process

The Rajasthan primary and upper primary teacher recruitment selection process will consist of two stages: written examination and document verification. The exam will be held between February 25 and February 28 and the admit card will be made available soon. The exact date is yet to be announced by the board.

first published: December 16, 2022, 10:25 IST
last updated: December 16, 2022, 10:35 IST
