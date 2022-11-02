RSMSSB Recruitment: 3531 CHO Vacancies On Offer, Apply From November 8

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a recruitment notice for the position of Community Health Officer (CHO). Once the registration process begins, those interested will be able to apply via the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. On November 8, the online registration window will open. The deadline for submitting the applications is December 7.

RSMSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of the examination, which will be held in February 2023.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee for candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category is Rs 450. Whereas the application fee for candidates falling under the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS categories is Rs 350. The candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories will have to submit a fee of Rs 250.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Eligibility

Age limit: Applicants must be between the age of 21 and 40. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit has been relaxed.

Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible, a candidate must have completed his or her BSc in Community Health or Nurse (GNM or BSc) or Ayurveda Practitioner (BAMS) from a recognised university. Moreover, applicants must be registered in the respective Rajasthan Nursing council / Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan. Aspirants are advised to check out the official notification shared by RSMSSB for more details on educational qualifications.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1. Open the official website- rssmb.rajasthan.gov.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Go to the recruitment tab.

Step 3. Click on the registration link available for the CHO posts.

Step 4. Complete the application form, upload documents, and submit the fee.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The exam will be given in an offline format. It is going to consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth four marks, and will last 1 hour and 30 minutes.

