RSMSSB Releases VDO Admit Card for 3896 Posts, Exam on December 27

The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Village Development Officer (VDO) recruitment exam. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 3896 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Of the total of 3896 posts, 3222 seats have been fixed for non-TSP posts and 674 seats in TSP. The exam for the village development officer posts will be held on December 27 and 28. It will be held in two shifts — from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on both days. The application process began on September 10 and closed on October 11.

RSMSSB VDO recruitment 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB

Step 2. On the home page of the website, click on VDO recruitment link

Step 3. Go to the VDO admit card link

Step 4. Enter your application number and password

Step 5. The RSMSSB VDO admit card will open on the screen

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the admit card for further use

Candidates must download the admit card as without it they will not be allowed entry to the exam hall. They must also carefully cross check all the details on the hall ticket such as their name, application number, exam name, exam venue, and timing. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must report immediately to the RSMSSB authorities.

RSMSSB VDO recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

RSMSSB has advised candidates to reach the exam centre at least one and half hours before the start of the exam. It will be held in offline mode. The written exam will feature seven subjects and a total of 150 questions. The total marks will be 300. The subjects include General Knowledge, Hindi, Mathematics, Computer, Reasoning, Rajasthan General Knowledge, and General Science.

