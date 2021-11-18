RUHS Admissions 2021 Begins for BPharm, DPahrm: Registrations Open, Exam in December

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, has released the application for RUHS 2021 for admission in BPharm and D.Pharm programmes offered by the affiliated institutes. Interested candidates can apply on or before the last date of application, December 6 at the official website at ruhsraj.org. The application process began on November 15.

RUHS 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based examination in the third or fourth week of December. The final date will be released at a later stage of the application process.

>RUHS Admissions 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for RUHS 2021 for BPharma must have passed class 12 or any equivalent course with English, physics, chemistry, and biology/ mathematics as compulsory subjects. For DPharm courses, the applicants must have cleared class 12 or the first year of the three-year degree course or pre-degree exam, or any equivalent exam with the mentioned compulsory subjects.

>RUHS Admissions 2021: >How to apply

The application for RUHS 2021 can be filled both online and offline. To apply online, here are the following steps:

Step 1. Log on to RUHS official website

Step 2. Click on the ‘Fill Application Part I’ link available on the screen

Step 3. Fill the form with the required information and verify it before submitting

Step 4. Then, go back to the home screen and click on the ‘Fill Application Part II’ link

Step 5. Log in using your Form number, registration password, and DOB

Step 6. Pay the application fees applicable to your category

Step 7. Download a copy of your application form for future reference.

The admit card for the examination will be released after the completion of the application process.

>RUHS Admissions 2021: Application fees

The application forms are available for Rs 1800 for general category candidates whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/ST-STA categories of Rajasthan will have to pay Rs 900. The application fee can also be paid in online mode or via the e-Mitra app. The last date to pay the deposit fee is also December 6.

>RUHS Admissions 2021: Exam pattern

The RUHS 2021 will be held in online mode for a duration of 120 minutes. It will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in English and Hindi medium. A total of 100 questions will be given to the candidates. For every correct, one mark will be awarded. There is no negative marking.

