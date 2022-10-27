Germany Student Visa Norms Go Stricter, Here's All You Need to Know About APS Policy

The new appointment slots for student visas for candidates headed to German higher education institutions are set to open from November 1 via Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global. However, the German embassy has stated that from now, student visa applications from India will require extra documentation.

From November 1, the Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) certificates will be a necessity for student visa applications from India to Germany. It will be mandatory for candidates to have the certificates handy before applying for their visa. Applications for APS certification have been open since October 1.

Also read| Canada Student Visa Success Rate Improves After Two Years of High Rejection

Advertisement

The reason behind making the certificate mandatory has to do with the German ambassador, Philipp Ackermann’s recent statement where he said that about 10 to 15 per cent of students applying for visas to Germany turn out to have fake documentation. The embassy said that the document aims to accelerate admission and visa processing. The APS certificate is focused on streamlining the application process while also ensuring the authenticity of the documentation provided.

The certificate will act as proof of authenticity for Indian academic documents. Ankur Dhawan, the President of upGrad Abroad, told Edex Live. The APS “will first look into an applicant’s identity via an Aadhaar linked to a mobile number and passport." It would also look at high school grade sheets, bachelor’s or master’s degrees or diplomas that a candidate holds.

The APS certificate will also state the guiding eligibility criteria that German universities apply to the candidates while offering them admission. “With only genuine cases coming to the embassy, the process will be more streamlined, with visas getting approved in shorter durations and more applicants processed," Dhawan said.

Students are advised to complete the APS certification procedure before applying to a German university or college to reduce processing times. However, students who are on German or European Union-funded scholarships do not need to apply for the certification.

Read all the Latest Education News here