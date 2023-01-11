RV University Allocates Rs 10 Crore For Merit Scholarships For PG, UG Courses

Bangalore-based RV University (RVU), has allocated Rs 10 crores for merit scholarships for the ensuing academic year starting in August 2023. The university is awarding these scholarships to enable meritorious students to pursue their academic aspirations. The scholarships aims to benefit 500 students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

Nearly 200 B.Tech. students and 50 B.Sc. students in the School of Computer Science Engineering will benefit from these scholarships, besides 75 students pursuing five-year integrated B.A.LL.B. and B.B.A.LL.B. as well as LL.M. programmes in the School of Law. These scholarships will cover nearly 40 students each from the School of Liberal Arts and Science and School of Design and Innovation. 80 merit scholarships have been proposed for students pursuing B.B.A, B.Com. and B.A. (Economics) programmes in the School of Business and School of Economics.

The scholarship includes 100%, 50% and 25% scholarships for study in the first year. Renewal of scholarships is based on maintaining merit. As the admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 are open, students can apply for the scholarships for this year.

Advertisement

The Pro Chancellor, RV University and Secretary of RSST, Dr. (h.c.) A.V.S. Murthy said, “Making education accessible to students in every strata of society is an avowed goal of our Trust. In just the third year of RVU’s operations, we have increased the scholarship fund by 20 times. This is a strong affirmation of our commitment to make education affordable to as many students as possible. I hope deserving students will make full use of these scholarships and contribute their mite to the nation."

The scholarships will be awarded on first come-first served basis. Renewal of this scholarship is subject to outstanding performance in first year. These scholarships are open to students from all state and central boards and other recognized institutions across India with a good academic performance. The amount will cover the cost of tuition fees, either in full or part. Students can register themselves on https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/ and learn more about the process by contacting the admissions team.

The admissions for under-graduate, post-graduate and full-time/ part-time Ph.D. programmes are already underway. These scholarships are spread across RV University’s six Schools. RV University is offering 45+ degree programmes in the School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and School of Law.

Read all the Latest Education News here