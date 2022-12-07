​RV University Begins Admission for Academic Year 2023-24

RV University, has opened admissions for the year 2023-24. The university is accepting applications for admission for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its six schools – School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and its newly launched School of Law. Candidates can apply through the online application available on the University’s website https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/.

The eligibility criteria for the undergraduate programme is a 10+2 or equivalent completion certificate from CBSE, ISC, IB, Cambridge, State Boards and other Govt. recognized boards. The selection criteria will be based on applicant’s performance in RV Scholastic Admission Test (RVSAT) and RV University’s selection process. RVSAT is the national-level entrance exam for all UG and PG programmes of RV University. The university is offering merit scholarships for deserving students.

Advertisement

“The University offers more than 40 programmes across streams with a wide range of majors, minors and specialisations to choose from. Students are encouraged to explore different subjects to discover their interests and pursue their passions", said Founding Vice Chancellor, RV University, Prof. Y. S. R. Murthy.

In his reaction, the Pro-Chancellor, RVU, Dr. (H.C.) A.V.S. Murthy said, “There is a genuine dearth of top quality higher educational institutions in India which can fulfil the growing aspirations of the current generation of students. The RV University seeks to fill this void through academic excellence and research. We are fully committed to making available necessary financial resources, creating world-class physical infrastructure and giving academic freedom to enable RV University to flourish."

Pro-Vice Chancellor, D.P. Nagaraj said, “Studying in Bengaluru which is the Silicon Valley of India and Innovation hub opens up many opportunities. We are committed to diversity among our student population and wish to attract students from across India, South Asia and the rest of the world. We have forged over 75 collaborations with industry, civil society as well as top class universities across the world which will open many interesting opportunities for our students. I encourage prospective students to make full use of them."

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here