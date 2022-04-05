RV University Launches BSc in Decision Science With Apprenticeship Option

Bengaluru-based RV University (RVU) and Mu Sigma have launched a four-year BSc (Hons) in Decision Sciences. During the course, students will be exposed to understanding technology, behavioural science, law, ethics, operations research, business intelligence and management.

The varsity claims this is the first apprenticeship-based UG programme in India along the lines of the Co-Op concept from US and Canadian universities. This four-year programme offered by the School of Computer Science and Engineering at RVU will include a 50 per cent duration of the course as an apprenticeship at Mu Sigma.

During this programme, students will get an opportunity to work on existing problems of Fortune 500 companies. They will spend 50 per cent of their time working on real projects and the other half at the university, developing a strong foundation in fundamentals, skills in the rising technical field of decision sciences, and life skills that are critical for their future, the varsity says.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with RV University’s School of Computing. RV University is a storied institution that has contributed scholars and professionals to India and the world for over 8 decades. The School of Computing at RV University will be a new avenue for the Institution to contribute to nation-building. We are proud to partner with the University to launch the BSc (Hons.) programme in Decision Sciences," Dhiraj Rajaram, CEO and Founder of Mu Sigma said.

“We are proud to partner with Mu Sigma in offering this unique programme in Decision Sciences. This collaboration will further research and innovation. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasized, among other things, apprenticeships and learning-by-doing. The collaboration with Mu Sigma will equip students better to meet the demands of the evolving workforce. This apprenticeship model will empower students with relevant work experience and essential soft skills, thus making them more employable. This programme will provide students with a solid grounding and will enable them to assume future leadership roles in the industry," Vice-Chancellor, RVU, Prof YSR Murthy said.

